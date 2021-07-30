Browns, QB Mayfield not yet talking contract extension

  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches during an NFL football practice, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns general manager Andrew Berry said nice things about Baker Mayfield. But he didn’t have much to say about a possible long-term contract extension.

Mayfield is eligible for an extension this summer, but to this point neither his agents or the team seem to be in any rush to get one done.

Berry said he isn’t opposed to any talks carrying into the season, and that could be what happens.

The Browns are pleased with the progress of Mayfield, who bounced back from a rough 2019 and took Cleveland to its first playoff appearance in nearly 20 years last season.

