Browns QB Case Keenum to speak with media

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum will speak with members of the media Wednesday afternoon.

The virtual news conference comes just hours after he was named the starter for Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Baker Mayfield had started in 51 consecutive games, but will miss the matchup. The QB, who was already dealing with a partial tear in his non-throwing shoulder, was further injured during Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals.

“Case Keenum will be our starter tomorrow night and we have full confidence in him to lead us and do the things necessary to put us in position to win,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday. “Baker fought really hard to play, he’s a competitor and obviously wants to be out there but just couldn’t make it on a short week. We know he will continue to do everything in his power to return as quickly as possible.”

Keenum joined the Browns in 2020 after eight starts with Washington. He’s been with the Broncons, Rams and Texans, and worked with Stefanski during his time with the Vikings. His best season was in 2017 with Minnesota when the Vikings were NFC North champions.

The 33-year-old played during the 2021 preseason, completing 33 passes for 298 with a touchdown.

The Cleveland Browns will also be without the running duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. They could also potentially be without Odell Beckham Jr., Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills.