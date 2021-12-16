Report: Case Keenum positive for COVID-19, Nick Mullens next QB in line for Browns

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns quarterback Case Keenum tested positive for COVID-19, ESPN insider Adam Shefter reported on Thursday.

He was expected to start for Baker Mayfield, who previously tested positive. The Browns host the Raiders Saturday at 4:30 p.m., making it tougher to get the two negative tests required to play. While head coach Kevin Stefanski, who also tested positive, said he wouldn’t rule anyone out, it’s very unlikely Mayfield will be back in time.

On Thursday, the Browns elevated quarterback Nick Mullens from the practice squad, making him next in line to start against Las Vegas.

Mullens signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent, and was part of the practice squad in 2017 and 2018. In his NFL debut, he threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Cardinals. He remained a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo until late in the 2020 season. He’s been on the Browns practice squad since September.

Shefter reported four other defensive players also tested positive.

Here is the list of Browns members on the COVID list as confirmed by the team:

HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

OT Jedrick Wills

G Wyatt Teller

G Drew Forbes

DE Tak McKinley

WR Jojo Natson

S Ronnie Harrison

In non-COVID Browns news, running back Kareem Hunt is out with an ankle injury, and cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz are both out with concussions. Tight end Harrison Bryant and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are listed as questionable.