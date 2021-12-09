Browns put punter Jamie Gillan on COVID-19 list

Punter Jamie Gillan #7 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 30, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns added punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. to the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

It’s likely Gillan will miss Sunday’s game since he needs two negative tests to be eligible.

The Scottish Hammer is in his third season with the Cleveland Browns. He played in every game during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. This year, he’s averaging 44 yards per punt with a season-long of 65 yards.

Tight end David Njoku was put on the COVID list on Tuesday.

The Browns and Ravens kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium.