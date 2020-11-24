Browns put defensive end Joe Jackson on COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Defensive end Joe Jackson is the latest member of the Cleveland Browns to be put on the COVID-19 list. The team made the announcement Tuesday.
Jackson has two tackles for the Browns this season.
Defensive end Myles Garrett will miss a second game. He was placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday.
Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, and teams cannot say whether a player is in quarantine or positive for coronavirus.
