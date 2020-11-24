Browns put defensive end Joe Jackson on COVID-19 list

This is a 2020 photo of Joe Jackson of the Cleveland Browns NFL football team. This image reflects the Cleveland Browns active roster as of Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Defensive end Joe Jackson is the latest member of the Cleveland Browns to be put on the COVID-19 list. The team made the announcement Tuesday.

Jackson has two tackles for the Browns this season.

Defensive end Myles Garrett will miss a second game. He was placed on the COVID-19 list on Friday.

Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, and teams cannot say whether a player is in quarantine or positive for coronavirus.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: