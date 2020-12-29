Browns put Bryant, Sendejo on COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed tight end Harrison Bryant and safety Andrew Sendejo on the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Browns are not permitted to disclose if a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19, per NFL and NFLPA policy.

This comes after the Browns fell to the Jets in a game where they were missing their wide receiving corp. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge were ruled out after they were in close contact with linebacker B.J. Goodson, who tested positive for the virus.

The Browns host the Steelers on Sunday with a playoff spot on the line.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: