Browns prepare for Ravens with new punter, missing two tight ends

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Browns are coming off a bye week for a rematch against the Ravens, and while the rest was welcome, it didn’t mean a respite from the challenges.

Tight end David Njoku, punter Jamie Gillan and linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. are out with COVID-19. Cleveland will also be without tight end Harrison Bryant, who is out with an ankle injury, as well as cornerback Greg Newsome and wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who are dealing with concussions.

“I think the thing with the tight ends in particular, we knew Harrison was not going to play in this game, and David was going to be a long shot so early in the week we had plans that we do not have those guys. I guess sometimes it is more of a challenge when after Play 1 you lose a guy. That is kind of what we have to do as coaches is figure out who is going to be available to us on Sunday and plan accordingly,” said head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns signed veteran punter Dustin Colquitt, who was released by Atlanta this week, to fill in for Gillan.

“With the specialists in particular, you have a lot of guys and you have veterans in those roles oftentimes who have been there and done that. With him, he has a good understanding of what we do,” Stefanski said.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Ronnie Harrison and defensive tackle Malik Jackson are listed as questionable.

The Browns and Ravens kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium.