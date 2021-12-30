Browns prep for Steelers in what’s likely Roethlisberger’s last game at Heinz Field

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns are preparing to face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Monday Night Football.

It’s another critical divisional matchup for the Browns, who still have a slight chance at the playoffs, and it could be Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s last game at Heinz Field.

“Looking at the bigger picture, I would say that all signs are pointing to this could be it. Regular season, that is. I know we still have a chance to potentially get a playoff game there, if things fall our way and we take care of business and things have to happen. But in the grand scheme of things, in terms of regular season, signs are pointing that way. This could be it,” Roethlisberger said on Thursday.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wouldn’t speak much to the Steelers QB’s career or how his possible retirement could impact the game.

“Obviously, he’s a really great player, but I’m focused on how to defend him Monday night. He’s still playing at a really high level,” Stefanski said.

Stefanski said he expects Myles Garrett to practice on Thursday as the team continues to deal with injuries and COVID-19. He is also not ruling out Kareem Hunt. The Browns also activated kicker Chase McLaughlin, center JC Tretter and cornerback Greg Newsome.

The Browns at 7-8 and at the bottom of the tight race in the AFC North.

“For Baker (Mayfield), it’s so similar to our team, we’ve been inconsistent. As coaches, we’ve been inconsistent. We just haven’t consistently done it at a high level enough and that’s what happens when you have the record we have,” Stefanski said. “All of us we’re just searching for that consistency and for all of us we have to double down on the way we prepare.”