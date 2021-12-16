Live blog: Ronnie Harrison latest Brown added to COVID list

Safety Ronnie Harrison #33 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field following the Browns loss against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare to host the Las Vegas Raiders as they deal with COVID-19 issues.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield are just two on a lengthy list of members on the COVID-19 list. It’s likely Case Keenum will start at QB for the Browns.

On Thursday, the Browns activated tight ends David Njoku and Stephen Carlson from the COVID-19 list. They also activated quarterback Nick Mullens from practice squad and signed wide receiver Lawrence Cager to the active roster.

Defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney did not practice Wednesday. Clowney did not practice on Thursday. Stefanski said Clowney has a non-COVID illness and they are being smart. Both are expected to play Saturday.

Here is the list of Browns members on the COVID list:

HC Kevin Stefanski

Acting RB Coach Ryan Cordell

QB Baker Mayfield

WR Jarvis Landry

CB Troy Hill

DT Malik McDowell

DE Ifeadi Odenigbo

S John Johnson

TE Austin Hooper

OT Jedrick Wills

G Wyatt Teller

G Drew Forbes

DE Tak McKinley

WR Jojo Natson

S Ronnie Harrison

The Browns and Raiders kick off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Live updates:

Head coach Kevin Stefanski, who says he’s feeling fine, watched Thursday’s practice via video.

Stefanski says there are no updates on the players who have tested positive for COVID-19. He says they have to stay ready. Safety Ronnie Harrison was added to the list.

“I don’t know if we’re ruling anyone out yet,” Stefanski says.

He says he expects Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney, who has an illness, to play Saturday. ‘

Tight end David Njoku says he feels amazing. “Through my COVID experience, I had no symptoms. I feel completely normal.”

“It was frustrating not being able to go out there with my teammates, with my brothers. It’s a sense of powerlessness.”

“It’s a lot of mental toughness… Every positive test is an extra curveball we have to hit.”

Njoku says he believes fellow tight end Harrison Bryant will be ready for Saturday.

“All the trust and confidence I have in both Baker and Case… We’re not slowing down. Foot on the gas. We’re firing up, whether it’s Baker or Case.”

Defensive end Myles Garrett on being the first Brown in the Madden 99 club: “I feel pretty damn good…. Hopefully it’s not the last time.”

“Guys who are bigtime playmakers on this team, we’re going to have to show it. No one’s going to make excuses for us. No one’s going to feel sorry for us.”

Garrett says he doesn’t see this game with different importance. “We gotta win out.”

On COVID: “I’m trying to be careful. Trying to handle it the best I can…. I’m not trying to catch it. Even if I’m asymptomatic. There’s no telling what it can do to my loved ones.”