Browns pleased with QB Baker Mayfield’s growth

FILE – In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield warms up before an NFL divisional round football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City. Baker Mayfield has changed Cleveland. Coming off a solid third season and playoff appearance, Mayfield has brought much-needed comfort to the Browns, who entered 2020 still unsure if the No. 1 draft pick in was the answer but now feel confident they’ve got their guy. At last. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns won’t be chasing a quarterback in free agency. They aren’t stressing over which one to take in the NFL draft or looking to make a trade.

For once, they’re set at QB. Baker Mayfield has changed Cleveland.

Coming off a solid third season and playoff appearance, Mayfield has brought much-needed comfort to the Browns, who entered 2020 still unsure if the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 was the answer but now feel confident they’ve got their guy.

The team can exercise Mayfield’s fifth-year contract option this offseason, and it’s possible they’ll discuss a long-term extension with him.

