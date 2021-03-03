Browns pleased with QB Baker Mayfield’s growth

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns won’t be chasing a quarterback in free agency. They aren’t stressing over which one to take in the NFL draft or looking to make a trade.
For once, they’re set at QB. Baker Mayfield has changed Cleveland.
Coming off a solid third season and playoff appearance, Mayfield has brought much-needed comfort to the Browns, who entered 2020 still unsure if the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2018 was the answer but now feel confident they’ve got their guy.
The team can exercise Mayfield’s fifth-year contract option this offseason, and it’s possible they’ll discuss a long-term extension with him.
