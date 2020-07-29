Browns players wear contact tracing bracelets during training camp

BEREA (WJW)—Training Camps are now open across the National Football League and that includes in Berea where the Browns are getting used to a different kind of Training Camp this year, one with plenty of COVID-19 testing.

“I certainly want to remain cautiously optimistic, there are no guarantees on how this virus is going to behave,” said Team Physician Dr. James Voos about the confidence level he has about this season.

The players are undergoing several COVID tests this week alone, they must test negative at least three times before being allowed access to the building. Team Physician Dr. James Voos said the Browns are relying on testing and symptom screening to mitigate the spread of the virus. Testing is being done on-site with results coming within 24 hours. These tests, because they are on-site, are not affecting tests available to the general public.

As part of the guidelines for stopping the spread of the virus, the Browns have changed the way the facility looks. The Browns locker room has been divided in half to keep with social distant guidelines. One half of the locker room now resides in the Casey Coleman Fieldhouse. Lockers are spaced apart and there is plexiglass between them.

The players are wearing contact tracing bracelets within the facility, to help in the event of a positive test. The players are not required to wear them outside the facility per the guidelines set by the NFL and the NFLPA.

If a player tests positive for COVID-19, they are removed from the facility and evaluated. They will then be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list which is new this year in the National Football League as part of playing during a pandemic. A players return to play from that list will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

