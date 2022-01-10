Browns players speak after season finale win against Bengals

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In a bittersweet moment, Cleveland Browns players are speaking to media about their season finale win yesterday against the Bengals and looking back at the ups and downs of the 2021 season.
Live blog of press conference:
- G Wyatt Teller candidly said they didn’t live up to hype and that they under achieved, considering how they finished last year. “Finish it,” he said.
- “I’m still proud to call Cleveland home,” Teller said.
- “Baker is tough as nails,” Teller said. ” I pray this off season is good to him.”
- “Work is a good thing,” Teller said. “Vacation would be nice, but work is a good thing.”
- LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s biggest lesson he learned in his rookie year was not about being the best player, but it’s more about the team coming together and playing as a unit. “The brotherhood really matters,” he said.
- JOK admitted the team can get better in that area.
- G Joel Bitonio said while they can always improve in the area of unity, everyone is on the same page. “We all want to win.”
- S John Johnson III said the team’s chemistry is important. COVID was a problem, but players need to make an effort to get to know everyone on the team on and off the field.
- Johnson said that in the off-season they need to take care of their bodies, including yoga.