(WJW/AP) — A league source says the Cleveland Browns are planning to hire Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator, according to FOX 8’s John Sabol.

The Tennessee Titans’ senior defensive assistant and former head coach of the Detroit Lions was the first to be interviewed after the Browns fired Joe Woods on Jan. 9.

Jim Schwartz comes back home. First job in the NFL was w/ #Browns in 1993-95 as a scout under Bill Belichick. He’s been a defensive coach since 1996 with 5 different teams – Def. Coordinator for TEN, BUF, PHI as well as a head coach of DET. Brings wealth of experience. @fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) January 17, 2023

Other candidates for the role included the New England Patriots’ linebackers coach Jerod Mayo; Pittsburgh Steelers assistant Brian Flores and Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai.

Schwartz previously worked with Browns general manager Andrew Berry in Cleveland.

The 56-year-old Schwartz began his NFL career as a scout with Cleveland in the 1990s. He will take over the Browns’ defense once he signs his contract, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because that hasn’t happened yet.

Schwartz previously has worked as a coordinator with the Titans, Bills and Eagles. He won a Super Bowl running Philadelphia’s defense in 2017.

One of Schwartz’s top priorities will be fixing Cleveland’s run defense. The Browns allowed 135 yards per game.

In 2009, Schwartz inherited a 0-16 Lions team. He went 29-51 in five seasons and took Detroit to the playoffs in his third year.