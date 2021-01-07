Browns place safety Ronnie Harrison on COVID-19 list

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on December 30, 2020. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed safety Ronnie Harrison on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The Browns are not permitted to disclose if a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19, per NFL and NFLPA policy.

The Browns also activated safety Andrew Sandejo from the list.

Cleveland faces the Steelers in Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the Wild Card round.

