Browns place safety Ronnie Harrison on COVID-19 list

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns placed safety Ronnie Harrison on the COVID-19 list on Thursday.
The Browns are not permitted to disclose if a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19, per NFL and NFLPA policy.
The Browns also activated safety Andrew Sandejo from the list.
Cleveland faces the Steelers in Pittsburgh at 8:15 p.m. Sunday in the Wild Card round.
