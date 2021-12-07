Browns place Njoku on COVID-19 list, could miss Ravens game

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku runs a route against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

CLEVELAND (AP/WJW) — Browns tight end David Njoku was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and could miss Sunday’s crucial matchup against AFC North-leading Baltimore.

Njoku leads Cleveland with 407 yards receiving and he scored the Browns’ only touchdown in a 16-10 loss to the Ravens on Nov. 28.

Njoku took to social media Tuesday to assure fans he’s doing all right:

Thanks for all the well wishes ❤️ It’s all LUV & Much appreciated but I really don’t feel a thing lol — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) December 8, 2021

The loss of Njoku would be a major blow to the Browns, who can’t afford another loss if they hope to make the playoffs. Plus, tight end Harrison Bryant is expected to miss Sunday’s game with a high ankle sprain. Austin Hooper is the only regular tight end currently available.