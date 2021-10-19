Browns place Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve; Nick Chubb out Thursday

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have placed running back Kareem Hunt and rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski says running back Nick Chubb is ruled out for Thursday’s game against Denver Bronco’s.
Hunt suffered a significant calf injury in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Going on IR means Hunt has to miss a minimum of three games and there’s a strong possibility he’ll be out longer.
On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt’s injury was more in the “ballpark” of four to six weeks.
The 26-year-old Hunt is invaluable to Cleveland’s offense — a run-and-receiving threat capable of breaking off a big play or gaining tough yards.
A second-round pick, Owusu-Koramoah has been one of the bright spots on an inconsistent Browns defense.
**Watch the Browns game Thursday night on FOX 8**