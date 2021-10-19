Browns place Kareem Hunt, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve; Nick Chubb out Thursday

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have placed running back Kareem Hunt and rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski says running back Nick Chubb is ruled out for Thursday’s game against Denver Bronco’s.

Hunt suffered a significant calf injury in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Going on IR means Hunt has to miss a minimum of three games and there’s a strong possibility he’ll be out longer.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said Hunt’s injury was more in the “ballpark” of four to six weeks.

The 26-year-old Hunt is invaluable to Cleveland’s offense — a run-and-receiving threat capable of breaking off a big play or gaining tough yards.

A second-round pick, Owusu-Koramoah has been one of the bright spots on an inconsistent Browns defense.

