Browns place Carlson, Switzer on injured reserve

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during the sixth day of training camp on August 3, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville.

Carlson juggled a short pass and was turning upfield when he took a hit on the knee along Cleveland’s sideline in the first half.

The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Browns in 2020 and made two starts. Carlson also played on special teams.

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer also went on IR with a foot injury. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ 23-13 win over the Jaguars.

The Browns waived guard Cordel Iwuagwu and linebacker Montrel Meander.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral