Browns place Carlson, Switzer on injured reserve

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on injured reserve after he suffered a season-ending knee injury in Saturday night’s exhibition opener at Jacksonville.

Carlson juggled a short pass and was turning upfield when he took a hit on the knee along Cleveland’s sideline in the first half.

The 24-year-old appeared in all 16 regular-season games for the Browns in 2020 and made two starts. Carlson also played on special teams.

Wide receiver Ryan Switzer also went on IR with a foot injury. He caught a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the Browns’ 23-13 win over the Jaguars.

The Browns waived guard Cordel Iwuagwu and linebacker Montrel Meander.