CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns officials gave an update on star running back Nick Chubb, who underwent his second surgery on Tuesday.

Chubb was ruled out for the season after sustaining a serious knee injury during a September game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On Tuesday, Dr. James Voos performed surgery at University Hospitals Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute to repair Chubb’s anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The doctor told team officials that the surgery was a success, noting that the running back’s recovery is coming along well since his first surgery back in September.

The team still expects Chubb to return during the 2024 season.

The Browns’ rematch against Pittsburgh kicks off this Sunday at 1 p.m.