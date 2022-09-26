CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the third week in a row, the NFL announced that Nick Chubb is a nominee for this week’s FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award and he needs your vote!

Chubb play a huge part in Cleveland’s primetime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers when he rushed for 113 yards on 23 attempts (4.9 average) and a scored a touchdown on Thursday night.

Other Ground nominees are:

Chicago running back Khalil Herbert rushed for 157 yards on 20 attempts (7.9 avg.) and two touchdowns in the Bears’ win over the Texans.

Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 141 yards on 17 carries (8.3 avg.) and a touchdown in the Falcons’ win over the Seahawks.

Here are the Air nominees:

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 22 of 35 attempts (62.9 percent) for 340 yards and three touchdowns for a 123.5 passer rating in the Eagles’ win over the Commanders.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed 42 of 63 attempts (66.7 percent) for 400 yards and two touchdowns for a 94.7 passer rating in Week 3.

Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow completed 23 of 36 attempts (63.9 percent) for 275 yards and three touchdowns for a 114.9 passer rating in the Bengals’ win over the Jets.

You can vote here until Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back – $4,000 total – to Historically Black Colleges and Universities for their need-based scholarship programs.