CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the third week in a row, the NFL announced that Nick Chubb is a nominee for this week’s FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week award and he needs your vote!
Chubb play a huge part in Cleveland’s primetime victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers when he rushed for 113 yards on 23 attempts (4.9 average) and a scored a touchdown on Thursday night.
Other Ground nominees are:
- Chicago running back Khalil Herbert rushed for 157 yards on 20 attempts (7.9 avg.) and two touchdowns in the Bears’ win over the Texans.
- Atlanta running back Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 141 yards on 17 carries (8.3 avg.) and a touchdown in the Falcons’ win over the Seahawks.
Here are the Air nominees:
- Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts completed 22 of 35 attempts (62.9 percent) for 340 yards and three touchdowns for a 123.5 passer rating in the Eagles’ win over the Commanders.
- Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen completed 42 of 63 attempts (66.7 percent) for 400 yards and two touchdowns for a 94.7 passer rating in Week 3.
- Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow completed 23 of 36 attempts (63.9 percent) for 275 yards and three touchdowns for a 114.9 passer rating in the Bengals’ win over the Jets.
You can vote here until Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Fans can also vote on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.
FedEx will make a $2,000 donation in the names of the winning quarterback and running back – $4,000 total – to Historically Black Colleges and Universities for their need-based scholarship programs.