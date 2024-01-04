CLEVELAND (WJW) – Fox 8 News had the opportunity to hear the Cleveland Browns’ new Quarterback Jeff Driskel talk about his thoughts on joining the team and playing in Sunday’s game.

The Cleveland Browns signed eight-year veteran Jeff Driskel off the Cardinals practice squad to bring their quarterback room back to three players on Friday.

He comes to Cleveland to join the quarterback room headlined by Comeback Player of the Year Candidate, Joe Flacco and former XFLer P.J. Walker after the Browns clinched a playoff berth on Dec. 28.

“It’s the NFL, things happen. I’ve been around long enough to understand, don’t try to figure it out. Just handle the moment and that’s what I’ve been doing the last five or six days,” Driskel told media. “I’m happy to be here.”

According to Driskel, when you get the opportunity to join an active roster, you take it.

“I didn’t know what was going to happen. When you get an opportunity to get on a 53-minute roster, you take it. That’s typically the fasted path to the field. That’s what my thought process was. I came here, had a chance to get on the 53, and (I’m) looking forward to the opportunity on Sunday,” Driskel said.

According to Driskel, he is getting the same message from Coach Kevin Stefanski that is being given to the rest of the team and that is to try to, “go out and win this game.”

“That’s what we’ve been doing all week. We’ve been working hard. Getting to know our opponent, getting to know the game plan. But that’s been the message, to go out and win the football game,” Driskel said.

Briskel said the Browns are a team of talented players that he’s happy to be a part of.

“There’s a reason that the record is what it is, obviously it’s a talented group. Really good guys across the board. You need that over the course of a season. I’m trying to get to know these guys on offense and defense. It’s a really good group of guys who I’m happy to be with.”

Driskel did comment on the injuries the Browns have seen throughout the season. He said, “It’s difficult, you see teams where a key player goes down and it just derails the season. It’s been the opposite here and I think it’s the way that the culture is built here, the way that the roster is built here. It really is a full team and that’s what it takes to be successful.”

As for his part on the team, Driskel said, “It’s a challenge, but that’s the NFL. It’s a challenge every week.”