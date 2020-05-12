Browns new head coach and family officially living in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — If you’re one of the many people desperate for the return of sports, this is a step in the right direction. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is officially living in Northeast Ohio.

Stefanski, 38, revealed the move during an interview with ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt Monday night.

“We did 11-hour drive on Friday, and powered through that, I was proud of myself,” Stefanski said.

Because of the coronavirus, Stefanski had been stuck in Minnesota with his family.

Since being hired back in January , Stefanski did Zoom video conferences and remote planning sessions with his staff and first-time general manager, Andrew Berry.

Stefanski spent 13 seasons with the Vikings.

“If I could turn this phone around, you’d see boxes everywhere,” Stefanski replied when Van Pelt asked him how the move went.

According to the website of his former team, the Minnesota Vikings, Stefanski is married to his wife, Michelle. They have two sons and a daughter.

He told ESPN, they did what they had to to keep the kids entertained.

“The license plate game is hard right now because there’s not a lot of cars on the road,” he said. “The kids are pretty good. Thank God for the iPads.”

“They were into it,” Stefanski said when asked if you can really get kids to play the license plate game. “We pulled out all the stops. We were playing bingo, you name it.”

“Happy to be in Cleveland,” Stefanski said.

Last week, the Browns announced the upcoming schedule with the first preseason game scheduled for the middle of August. The regular season is scheduled to start on Sept. 13.