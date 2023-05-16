CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns have made a significant trade with the Minnesota Vikings, acquiring three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Za’Darius Smith.

The team made the announcement Tuesday.

In exchange, the Browns sent a 2024 5th-round pick and a 2025 5th-round pick to the Vikings, along with receiving a 2025 6th-round pick and a 2025 7th-round pick.

#Browns – #Vikings trade is now official official.



Cleveland receives:

⁰DE Za’Darius Smith

2025 6th round pick

2025 7th round pick



Minnesota receives:

⁰2024 5th round pick

2025 5th round pick@fox8news #DawgPound — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) May 16, 2023

Smith, who has played for Baltimore, Green Bay, and Minnesota during his nine-year career, has recorded 271 tackles, 54.5 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 107 career games.

He has achieved double-digit sacks in three seasons, including 10 last season, and was named second-team All-Pro in 2020.

Despite appearing in only one game in 2021, Smith’s 44.5 sacks since 2018 rank tied for the 10th most in the NFL during that period.

With this trade, the Browns aim to bolster their defense.