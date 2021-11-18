Browns’ Mayfield practices, expected to play against Lions

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield returned to practice Thursday after missing one day to rest an assortment of injuries. Mayfield is dealing with shoulder, foot and knee issues.

However, he’s expected to play Sunday when the Browns host the winless Detroit Lions. Mayfield was kept off the field on Wednesday, when he seemed unsure of his status for this week’s game.

The 25-year-old looked good in the portion of Thursday’s practice open to reporters, firing passes and moving well despite his knee and foot injuries. Mayfield injured his right knee in last week’s 45-7 loss at New England.