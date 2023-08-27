*Above video is a previous story about new rules for tailgating in the Muni-Lot*

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — ‘MARQUISE IS BACK IN ACTION,” that’s how the Cleveland Browns posted their good news to their Twitter account Sunday afternoon, using upper case letters to announce one of their key receivers is coming off the injury list.

FOX 8’s PJ Ziegler tweeted that Marquise Goodwin is cleared to come off the non football injury list and begin practicing with the team.

The Browns added to their tweet that Goodwin “Is in the process of returning to football activities.”

CLEVELAND, OHIO – AUGUST 11: Marquise Goodwin #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Goodwin missed training camp because of blood clots in his lungs and legs. The 32-year-old veteran NFL player was signed by the Browns in the offseason.

Goodwin’s return comes on the same day the Browns announced that key receiver and kick returner Jakeem Hunt injured his right knee and will be out for the season.