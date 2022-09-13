CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves off the field.

Tuesday afternoon, the team announced the following changes to their lineup:

#Browns have signed CB Thomas Graham Jr. to their active roster off the Chicago Bears’ practice squad. To make this move, the team waived CB Herb Miller. In addition, the team also signed WR Chester Rogers to their practice squad. — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 13, 2022

Graham Jr. was drafted in the the sixth round in the 2021 NFL 2021 out of Oregon. Since then, he’s played four games, starting once. Rogers came in as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and most recently played with the Tennessee Titans during the 2020-2021 season.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chester Rogers answers questions after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Also today, the Browns revealed its brand new field design, with Brownie the Elf getting center emblem treatment at FirstEnergy Stadium.

This all comes as the team is currently 1-0 on the season. The Browns’ home opener is Sunday against the New York Jets.