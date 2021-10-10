Baker Mayfield talks controversial ref calls in game against Chargers: ‘Should not have even been in that position’

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP/WJW) — The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in a wild shootout Sunday.

The game saw one tie and eight lead changes, including four lead changes in the final 15 minutes when the teams combined for 41 points. Frustration also arose during some questionable and controversial referee calls against the Browns.

“Might as well just forward the fine letter,” Mayfield said following the game. “We asked the ref on the sideline how the hell he missed the call, I mean they are shoving Donovan Peoples-Jones outbounds and then Higgie [Rashard Higgins] gets grabbed so there is two [pass interferences] on one play, they don’t call it, but we should not have even been in that position, we left too many points on the field in the first half.”

Browns running back Nick Chubb rushed for 161 yards and Mayfield bounced back from last week, going 23 of 32 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. David Njoku had 149 receiving yards for Cleveland (3-2), which has its two defeats after having double-digit leads in the second half.

Mayfield, who completed less than half his passes last week at Minnesota, was on target on his first nine attempts Sunday, which included a 7-yard touchdown to Rashard Higgins early in the second quarter to give the Browns a 10-7 lead.

Chubb went over the 100-yard mark for the 19th time on the opening drive of the third quarter with a 52-yard run off right tackle to extend Cleveland’s lead to 27-13 before the Chargers rallied.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke about how his team needs to learn from their mistakes this week and get better.

“Disappointed, give credit to the Chargers,” Stefanski said. “They played a good game and we didn’t come through there in a couple spots and I’m sure there’s about a thousand reasons why.”

"We got to make sure that we make the corrections from this game and then move on." – Kevin Stefanski — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 11, 2021

INJURIES

Browns: Cleveland was already thin in the secondary with rookie CB Greg Newsome II inactive. It got even worse when CB Denzel Ward (neck) was injured during the first half and did not return. The Browns were also missing both starting tackles after right tackle Jack Conklin suffered a knee injury in the third quarter. S M.J. Stewart had a hamstring injury in the second half and did not return.

Chargers: G Oday Aboushi suffered a knee injury during the first quarter and did not return.

UP NEXT

Browns: host the Arizona Cardinals next Sunday.