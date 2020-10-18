‘We know what is at stake’: Browns offense will be put to the test in battle against Steelers

PITTSBURGH (WJW) — It’s the one game that doesn’t need an introduction, it’s simply known as Steelers week.

“I feel like every game is a big game so no matter the circumstances or who we play, each week is a big game,” says Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard. “Going into Pittsburgh, we know what is at stake.”

This match-up has a little more spice to it this year. Pittsburgh is 4-0 for the first time since 1979, Cleveland is 4-1 for the first time since 1994. This will be the toughest test for the Browns offense which will face another top defense. Pittsburgh is ranked third defensively in total yards per game and they are second in stopping the run.

“A team should never know what you are doing. Make everything look the same,” says Rashard Higgins of the Browns. “If that is a keeper where Baker is scrambling to the left, make it look like a run but it is a pass. It is just little things and little details like that that Coach Stefanski harps on at practice. It makes it a big thing in the game.”

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is already an early candidate for the NFL Comeback Player of the Year, he’s thrown 10 touchdown passes this season after having his arm surgically repaired last year. The Browns defense must contain Big Ben and that includes Myles Garrett.

“I can promise you on Wednesday morning in the opponent’s meeting rooms, they have a big circle on No. 95 and they may be referring to him as a game-wrecker because he has that ability to wreck the game from their perspective,” says Kevin Stefanski. “He is applying pressure. Even when he is not getting home, he is applying pressure, and it should open things up for the rest of our guys.”

The Browns have seven wins and a tie against the Steelers since returning to the league. If Cleveland is going to make some noise in the AFC North this year, it has to start with beating the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

