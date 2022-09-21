CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns will look to get the sour taste of their mouth Thursday night when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC North showdown, just days after blowing a 13-point lead with less than two minutes to play against the New York Jets.

”We have no time to focus on anything else but the Steelers. I think the players understand that. I think the coaches understand it,” said Browns QB Jacoby Brissett. “I think that was the standard when we walked into this building on Monday, that we are onto the Steelers. Looking forward to it.”

The Browns held a players-only meeting on Tuesday in order to clean up what has been a problem in the first two weeks of the season, miscommunication in the secondary.

“When we are on defense, a guy gets the call and we have to spread the entire call around to the entire defense so everybody can get on the same page and just want to move it fast,” said Browns Cornerback Denzel Ward. “I guess everyone did not get the exact call so that is what kind of messed things up in the game.”

The Steelers come into Thursday night’s game with the same record as the Browns, 1-1, and with a Northeast Ohio kid leading the offense, Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky, who was a Friday Night Touchdown Player of the Year during his high school days at Mentor.

It’s the first time since 2004 that Ben Roethlisberger won’t be a part of the rivalry match-up.

“I’ve just got to get these playmakers the football,” Trubisky said. “Whatever we’re out there running, I’ve just got to get them the ball. It really comes down to me making better decisions, being aggressive and putting ourselves in that position.”

The Browns are expected to have Myles Garrett (neck), Joel Bitonio (bicep) and Jack Conklin (knee) all in the line-up. Conklin will be playing for the first time since undergoing season-ending knee surgery in December.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney will not play Thursday night. He is out with an ankle injury suffered in Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Garrett is one sack away from becoming Cleveland’s career leader.

Thursday’s game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. from FirstEnergy Stadium and you can catch all the action on Amazon Prime Video.