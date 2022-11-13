CLEVELAND (WJW) – Can the Cleveland Browns get back-to-back wins for the first time this season?

The Browns got healthy off a bye week that came after a big Monday night smackdown over AFC North division rival the Bengals.

Now, their sights are set on the Miami Dolphins, who are coming off a 3-game winning streak.

The 6-3 Dolphins are riding high with Tua Tagovailoa at the helm.

Jacoby Brissett was Tua’s backup last year before coming to the Browns and says the two of them are friends, but that won’t matter come kickoff.

“I don’t care. I just want to go win. That is what my focus is,” Brissett said to reporters this week.

The Browns will have some help this week, with the return of CB Denzel Ward. He suffered a concussion in Week 5.

“It’s been rough. I’ve just been in the protocol and just going through all of the steps in there, trying to get cleared. Just glad to be out of it and back with the team,” Ward said.

The Cleveland Browns will be without starting linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and tight end David Njoku

The Browns are 3-5 and have an interesting stretch ahead of them.

After playing in Miami, they head to Buffalo to face the Bills and then host Tampa Bay at home.

That takes the team to Week 13, and Deshaun Watson’s first regular season football game in nearly 2 years.

But before then, they have to get through (6-3) Miami.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.