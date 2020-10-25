Browns look for another victory in second battle of Ohio against Bengals

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns are still licking their wounds from their beatdown at Heinz Field last week, but as the great Bill Belichick once said, we’re on to Cincinnati.

“No. 1, you have to own it, No. 2 you have to learn from it, and then once you do those two things you have to move past it,” said Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski.

Ironically, the last time these two teams met on Thursday night football the Browns were coming off an ugly loss on the road at Baltimore. The Cincinnati game was the first of a four-game win streak for Cleveland.

“When you can come back in on a Monday, take criticism, have thick skin and really try to figure out how to get better,” said offensive lineman Jack Conklin. “That’s going to be huge for us going on the rest of the season.”

Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield had a field day against the Bengals a month ago, Mayfield threw for two scores and Chubb ran for two. There will be no Nick Chubb this time around and Mayfield is in desperate need of a confidence booster.

“Baker I think has won some games here, protecting the ball, getting explosive when they are there, scrambling for a first down,” Stefanski said. “So there are things you can do to affect the game and get a “W”, we just have to make sure we double down on those.”

The Browns defense must force turnovers if they are going to have success against Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Cincinnati put up 30 points the last time these two teams met and Burrow threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns on 61 passes.

“One of the big things, like I said is takeaways,” said defensive back Denzel Ward. “Seeing when we do get takeaways, we put our team in better chances to win the game and better outcomes as you see. Last game we didn’t get any takeaways and it didn’t go as we planned.”

Baker Mayfield is 4-1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Perhaps the battle of Ohio is exactly what this team and their quarterback needs to get back on track.

