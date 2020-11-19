Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett cleared to return to facility

Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during practice on August 29, 2020 (Courtesy Cleveland Browns)

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Long snapper Charley Highlett was cleared to return to the Cleveland Browns training facility on Thursday, the team announced.

He was not on the COVID-19 list, but was held out of Wednesday’s practice as a precaution.

Tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey were added to the COVID-19 list on Wednesday. They could be cleared to return on Saturday, head coach Kevin Stefanski said.

Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams are not permitted to comment on a player’s medical status, and teams cannot say whether a player is in quarantine or positive for coronavirus.

