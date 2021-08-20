Browns’ linebacker Jacob Phillips likely to miss season with injury: Report

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a Browns scrimmage.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Cleveland Browns’ linebacker Jacob Phillips may be done for the season.
According to his source, Phillips tore his biceps tendon.
Phillips is a key contributor on defense.
According to the Browns, he had 15 tackles in the 2020 season.
He was selected by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft as the 97th overall pick.
Browns’ defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are also dealing with injuries.
Garrett has a hamstring injury, while Clowney’s injury is undisclosed.