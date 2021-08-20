Browns’ linebacker Jacob Phillips likely to miss season with injury: Report

Editor’s Note: The video above is from a Browns scrimmage.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Cleveland Browns’ linebacker Jacob Phillips may be done for the season.

According to his source, Phillips tore his biceps tendon.

Browns’ linebacker Jacob Phillips tore his biceps tendon and is now most likely to miss the season, per source. Phillips was the Browns’ 2020 3rd-round pick and a key contributor on defense. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 20, 2021

Phillips is a key contributor on defense.

According to the Browns, he had 15 tackles in the 2020 season.

BEREA, OH – JULY 29: Linebacker Jacob Phillips #50 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the second day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 29, 2021 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 10: James Conner #30 of the Pittsburgh Steelers is pursued by Jacob Phillips #50 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 11: Ashton Dulin #16 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball while being tackled by Jacob Phillips #50 of the Cleveland Browns in the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 14: Jacob Phillips #50, Andrew Sendejo #23 and Larry Ogunjobi #65 of the Cleveland Browns force a tackle during the third quarter in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

He was selected by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft as the 97th overall pick.

Browns’ defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney are also dealing with injuries.

Garrett has a hamstring injury, while Clowney’s injury is undisclosed.