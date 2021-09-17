Browns linebacker Anthony Walker placed on injured reserve

Cleveland Browns middle linebacker Anthony Walker runs through a drill during an NFL football practice Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. has been placed on injured reserve with a hamstring issue that will keep him out at least three games.

Walker signed as a free agent in March after four seasons with Indianapolis. He led Cleveland with nine tackles in last week’s loss to Kansas City.

We have placed LB Anthony Walker on Injured Reserve. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2021

He’s also the Browns’ signal caller on defense, so his loss will have a ripple effect.

Cleveland will also likely be without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. He hurt his ankle early in last week’s game.

His backup, Chris Hubbard, has missed time this week with a triceps injury.