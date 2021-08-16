Browns’ legendary offensive lineman dies at 84

Cleveland’s Leroy Kelly tried an of tackle plunge against Cincinnati Bengals in a NFL exhibition game on Saturday, August 30, 1970in Cincinnati and was smothered by Bengals. Bengals stopping Kelly (arrow points to ball) were Mike Reid on ground to Kelly?s right, and Bill Peterson (53). Other Beowns are Joe Taffoni (62), Milt Morin (89) and Dick Schafrath (77). Bengals won, 31-24. (AP Photo/GS)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are mourning the loss of former offensive lineman and Browns legend Dick Schafrath.

The team confirmed that Schafrath passed away Sunday at the age of 84.

We're mourning the loss of Dick Schafrath, a Browns Legend who was one of the best offensive linemen in our franchise's history.



“The Cleveland Browns were saddened to learn of the passing of Dick Schafrath,” the Browns said in a team statement on Twitter. “He was a Cleveland Brown and Ohioan to his core. Schafrath’s unmatched work ethic helped establish what it means to be a Cleveland Brown. He was one of the most decorated offensive linemen in team history, earning numerous Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. He also helped the Browns capture the 1964 NFL Championship and opened holes for three Hall of Fame runners. We send our deepest condolences to his family.”

An Ohio State grad, Schafrath was drafted by head coach Paul Brown in1959. He spent all 13 years of his NFL career playing for the Browns.

He then went on to coach for the Washington Redskins and served a seat on the Ohio State Senate.

Schafrath was inducted into the Browns Legends Club in 2003.