**Related Video Above: City repairs to Browns stadium not completed, 1 year later.**

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) — Cleveland Browns legend Clay Matthews is among 60 seniors, coaches and contributors that have moved one step close to induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He joins five other individuals with connections to the Browns that have likewise moved forward in the process.

Those include former Cleveland Browns owner Art Modell, former head coach Marty Schottenheimer, former linebacker Carl Banks, former cornerback Everson Walls, former team president Mike Holmgren and former defensive end Jim Marshall.

Matthews, who is a semifinalist for the sixth time, was a three-time All-Pro and was named to the Pro Bowl four times. He appeared in 278 games, which is the most in NFL history. He piled up 1,561 tackles, which is the third most in NFL history.

FILE – Former Cleveland Browns’ Clay Matthews speaks during halftime of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, where he was inducted into the Browns’ Ring of Honor, in this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo. Matthews is a 2021 finalist for entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

Matthews tallied 83 1/2 sacks, 27 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries and 16 interceptions in his career.

Modell was the Browns owner from 1961-95, before moving the team to Baltimore and serving as the Ravens owner from 1996-2011.

Schottenheimer was the head coach of the Browns from 1984-88. He also served as head coach of the Chiefs (1989-1998), Redskins (2001) and the Chargers (2002-06). In 21 seasons as an NFL head coach, he posted a record of 205-139-1 in 21 seasons.

Banks played two seasons in Cleveland (1994-95) and is also a two-time Super Bowl Champion with the New York Giants. He also spent one season with Washington.

Walls spent parts of two seasons with the Browns (1992-93) and made three first-team All-Pro teams and four Pro Bowls. He spent the bulk of his career with Dallas and also spent time with the New York Giants.

Holmgren was hired as the Browns team president in 2009 before leaving the organization following the 2012 season. He also served as head coach of the Packers and Seahawks. He posted an overall record of 174-122. That includes a victory in Super Bowl XXXI with the Packers and an NFC crown in Seattle.

Marshall started his career with Cleveland before being traded to Minnesota. As a member of the “Purple People Eaters,” he played in 282 consecutive games, which is the most by a defensive player.

The Hall’s 12-person Seniors Committee trimmed a list of eligible nominees to 31 semifinalists who advance to the next round of consideration.

The complete list includes Ken Anderson, Ottis Anderson, Carl Banks, Maxie Baughan, Larry Brown, Mark Clayton, Charlie Conerly, Roger Craig, Henry Ellard, Randy Gradishar, Lester Hayes, Chris Hinton, Cecil Isbell, Joe Jacoby, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, Mike Kenn, Bob Kuechenberg, George Kunz, Albert Lewis, Jim Marshall, Clay Matthews Jr., Steve McMichael, Eddie Meador, Stanley Morgan, Tommy Nobis, Art Powell, Sterling Sharpe, Steve Tasker, Otis Taylor, Everson Walls and Al Wistert.

Each semifinalist played his last game in professional football no later than the 1998 season.

Separately, the Hall’s 12-person Coach/Contributor Committee reduced the list of nominated candidates to 29 semifinalists who advance to the next round of consideration.

That complete list includes K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., Roone Arledge, C.O. Brocato, Tom Coughlin, Alex Gibbs, Ralph Hay, Mike Holmgren, Frank “Bucko” Kilroy, Eddie Kotal, Robert Kraft, Elmer Layden, Jerry Markbreit, Virginia McCaskey, Rich McKay, John McVay, Art Modell, Buddy Parker, Carl Peterson, Dan Reeves, Art Rooney Jr., Marty Schottenheimer, Jerry Seeman, George Seifert, Mike Shanahan, Clark Shaughnessy, Seymour Siwoff, Jim Tunney, Lloyd Wells and John Wooten.

Coach/Contributor Committee members will meet Aug. 15 to select one coach or contributor for final consideration for the Class of 2024.

The Seniors Committee will meet Aug. 22 and may select up to three seniors for final consideration as members of the Class of 2024. Expansion of the seniors pool for election to the Hall was approved in 2022 for the Classes of 2023, 2024 and 2025.