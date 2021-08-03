Browns LB Walker out with knee injury, Owusu-Koramoah back

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. may miss an extended period with a right knee injury sustained on a non-contact play in training camp.

Coach Kevin Stefanski says Walker will not need surgery. Stefanski did not provide a definitive time frame for the 25-year-old’s return but indicated it will be more than a week.

Walker will call Cleveland’s defensive signals this season.

Also, Browns rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah has been cleared to practice after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns moved up in the second round to draft the former Notre Dame star.