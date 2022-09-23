CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will have season-ending surgery for the injury he suffered in Thursday night’s win over Pittsburgh, according to reports.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that an MRI showed Walker tore his quad tendon. It’s estimated to take 5 to 7 months to recover from the injury.

It happened during a controversial non-call.

Steelers Chukwuma Okorafor jumped on Walker when he was face down on the field. Okorafor was not penalized for the hit.

Anthony Walker Jr. tore his quad on this play and is done for the season. #Browns @fox8news https://t.co/ZalOzxE57u — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) September 23, 2022

Walker is in his second season with the Browns and a team captain.

“It’s a huge loss with Anthony Walker if this is a longer-term thing,” Brown coach Kevin Stefanski said. “We know what he brings to the football side of things, but he’s a captain and he’s a leader, so we got our fingers crossed and definitely hoping for the best for No. 5.”

Walker had 6 tackles before his injury Thursday.