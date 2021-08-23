Browns’ kicker Parkey placed on injured reserve, team reduces roster to 80

CLEVELAND (WJW / AP) – The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that five players were either placed on the injured list or waived, reducing their roster to 80.

Among those players was kicker Cody Parkey, who sustained a quadriceps injury in Sunday’s exhibition win over the New York Giants.

We have placed K Cody Parkey on IR and reduced our roster down to 80.

📸 » https://t.co/JUSwU23TmV pic.twitter.com/gvEMjiSwPm — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 23, 2021

Chase McLaughlin will likely begin the season as Cleveland’s starter.

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t rule Parkey out for the 2021 season, but he will miss significant time and that points to McLaughlin winning this summer’s kicking competition by default.

Tight end Connor Davis and linebacker Montrel Meander were also placed on the injured list, while wide receiver Alexander Hollins and offensive tackle Alex Taylor were both waived.

All NFL teams need to reduce their rosters to a maximum of 80 players on the active list by Tuesday afternoon, and then again to 53 by Aug. 31.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.