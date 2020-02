CLEVELAND, OHIO – NOVEMBER 24: Wide receiver Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns gives his gloves to the fans after the Cleveland Browns defeated the Miami Dolphins at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 24, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Dolphins 41-24. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns Jarvis Landry underwent successful hip surgery this month, according to the team.

The Browns tweeted that Landry is expected to make a full recovery for the 2020 season.

The injury limited the wide receiver throughout the 2019 season. The Browns said Landry’s surgery was performed in Minnesota on February 4.

WR Jarvis Landry underwent successful hip surgery this month. He's expected to make a full recovery for the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/vFFQQVoBCz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 20, 2020

More stories on Jarvis Landry, here.

Watch a report, below, on Landry surprising Marine Corps vet with tickets to the Super Bowl.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video