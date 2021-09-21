Browns Jarvis Landry out at least 3 games with knee injury

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry won’t be eligible to return to the field until October 12 after being placed on the injured reserve list for Sunday’s knee injury.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the team says Landry’s on injured reserve so they signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad.

FOX 8s P.J. Ziegler reports that Coach Kevin Stefanski says it’s an MCL sprain and as of yesterday he was listed as week-to-week. But now that’s changed.

According to the Browns website, the five-time Pro Bowler, sustained the knee injury on the second offensive play of the game against Houston on Sunday. Landry finished the game with one reception for nine yards, snapping his streak of 111 games in a row with at least two receptions, the fourth longest streak in NFL history.

Stay tuned to FOX 8 News and fox8.com for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Happening Headlines:

More News

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral