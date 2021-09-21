Browns Jarvis Landry out at least 3 games with knee injury

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the seventh day of training camp on August 4, 2021. (Photo courtesy: Cleveland Browns)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry won’t be eligible to return to the field until October 12 after being placed on the injured reserve list for Sunday’s knee injury.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the team says Landry’s on injured reserve so they signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad.

We have placed WR Jarvis Landry on Injured Reserve & signed DE Ifeadi Odenigbo from the practice squad. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2021

FOX 8s P.J. Ziegler reports that Coach Kevin Stefanski says it’s an MCL sprain and as of yesterday he was listed as week-to-week. But now that’s changed.

Jarvis Landry has an MCL sprain and is listed as week-to-week per Kevin Stefanski. #Browns — P.J. ZIEGLER (@PJFOX8) September 20, 2021

According to the Browns website, the five-time Pro Bowler, sustained the knee injury on the second offensive play of the game against Houston on Sunday. Landry finished the game with one reception for nine yards, snapping his streak of 111 games in a row with at least two receptions, the fourth longest streak in NFL history.

