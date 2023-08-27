*Attached video: Cleveland Browns’ Muni Lot rules

CLEVELAND (WJW) – After being carted off from Saturday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Cleveland Browns WR/Returner Jakeem Grant is out for the 2023 season.

According to a tweet from National Insider for the NFL Network Ian Rapoport, an MRI confirmed Grant’s ruptured patellar tendon, sources say.

He finished his tweet by simply saying this loss is “Crushing” for the team.

According to Fox 8 Sports Reporter John Sabol, Grant tore his Achilles last August and missed all of last year as well.

Kevin Steafanski says Jakeem Grant

Is done for the year (knee).



Devastating blow. #Browns

