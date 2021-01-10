Browns in first playoff game since 2002: Then and now

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns will play in their first playoff game in 18 years when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night. On Jan. 5, 2002, the Browns fell to the Steelers 33-36 in the Wild Card round.
Over nearly two decades, a lot has changed, including the rivalry between these two AFC North foes. So let’s take a look back at life during the first week of 2002.
The opponent:
Then: Pittsburgh Steelers led by head coach Bill Cowher and journeyman quarterback Tommy Maddox, who took the starting job from the struggling Kordell Stewart.
Now: Pittsburgh Steelers with head coach Mike Tomlin and veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who made his first NFL start in 2004.
Browns head coach:
Then: Butch Davis, who was head coach from 2001 to 2004. He is now the coach at Florida International University.
Now: Kevin Stefanski in his first year head coaching. (Though he is out with COVID-19 so special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will be acting head coach)
Browns starting quarterback:
Then: Kelly Holcomb. After being a backup for Peyton Manning, Holcomb joined the Browns and started in place of No. 1 draft pick Tim Couch. He retired in 2008.
Now: Baker Mayfield. Heisman Trophy winner. No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Star of Progressive Insurance commercials.
Billboard’s No. 1 song:
Then: “How You Remind Me” by Nickleback.
Now: “Mood” by 24KGoldn featuring iann dior.
No. 1 movie in America:
Then: “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.”
Now: “Wonder Woman 1984.”
Gas prices:
Then: $1.112 per gallon
Now: $2.289 per gallon
