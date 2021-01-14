Browns hosting drive-thru rally at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Browns are celebrating the team’s playoff run with a drive-thru rally on Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Fans can drive down Alfred Lerner Way outside the stadium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to show off their team spirit. Mascots Chomps and Brownie, as well as Browns alumni, will be there to greet fans.

To participate, vehicles must enter via the East 9th Street bridge and Erieside Avenue, past the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. There will not be access from East 3rd Street. Masks are required for attendees and staff.

The Browns pro shop will also be open at this time for those wanting to buy playoff gear. Guests are asked to park at metered spots across from the Great Lakes Science Center, or at pay lots at the Port of Cleveland, North Coast Harbor or the science center.

The Browns face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Division Round on Sunday.