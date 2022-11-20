DETROIT, Michigan (WJW) – Now that we know where the game will be played, we can talk about football!

The Cleveland Browns (3-6) are facing a tough Buffalo Bills (6-3) team that is also struggling to hang on to their season.

The game that was scheduled for Buffalo was moved to Ford Field in Detroit due to several feet of lake effect snow.

While it was supposed to be a Bills’ home game, the drive to Detroit is much closer for Browns fans – about 2.5 hours. Bills ticket holders have nearly twice that far to drive to get there.

“I’m as curious as anybody about what that is going to look like, who is going to be in that stadium and how full it’s going to be,” Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday. “We’re ready for the silent count. Obviously, we practiced silent count all week.

Both teams and fans will be toasty warm for an indoor game – something neither side is used to.

The Bills have lost 2 straight, and the Browns are the only thing standing between Buffalo and a third loss.

If Cleveland shows up as they did in Miami, the Bills shouldn’t have any problems putting their losing streak behind them. But just like any given Sunday, sometimes the Browns show up and everything works like it is supposed to.

Week 11 who’s in and who’s out:

The Browns have ruled out CB Greg Newsome II for Sunday’s Week 11 game against the Bills.

Initially listed as questionable in the injury report, Newsome suffered a concussion during a collision in practice Friday.

Newsome has played in all nine games this season and has one pass breakup, a half-sack and 24 tackles.

It’s a big blow for the defense, which had Miami fans asking if DE Myles Garrett was even in the game on Sunday, as the Browns couldn’t get a stop against the Dolphins.

“Still very confident towards going to Detroit and getting that win,” Garrett said Friday.

Cleveland Browns Pos. No. Name Injury 11/16/2022 11/17/2022 11/18/2022 Status S 37 D. Bell concussion DNP DNP DNP Out T 78 J. Conklin foot – rest Full DNP Full OL 68 M. Dunn back DNP DNP DNP Out DT 96 J. Elliott not injury related – personal — DNP Full CB 20 G. Newsome head — — Limited Questionable TE 85 D. Njoku ankle DNP Limited Limited Questionable LB 28 J. Owusu-Koramoah knee Full Full Full C 55 E. Pocic ankle Limited Full Full G 77 W. Teller calf Limited Full Full DT 97 P. Winfrey head — DNP DNP Out Buffalo Bills Pos. No. Name Injury 11/16/2022 11/17/2022 *11/18/2022 Status QB 17 J. Allen right elbow Limited Limited Limited LB 49 T. Edmunds groin, heel DNP DNP DNP Out CB 24 K. Elam ankle Limited Full Full Questionable FB 41 R. Gilliam illness DNP Full Limited Questionable WR 15 J. Kumerow ankle DNP DNP IR CB 39 C. Lewis forearm, illness DNP DNP Full WR 6 I. McKenzie illness — DNP Full LB 58 M. Milano illness DNP Full Full DT 97 J. Phillips illness DNP DNP Full S 21 J. Poyer elbow Limited Limited Full Questionable DE 50 G. Rousseau ankle DNP DNP DNP Out G 76 R. Saffold rest, shoulder Limited Full Full DT 99 T. Settle illness DNP Full Full

Jacoby Brissett has just two games left with the Browns before QB1 Deshaun Watson returns from suspension.

After playing the Bills, the Browns will host Tampa Bay at FirstEnergy, and then head to Houston, where Deshaun Watson will get his first regular-season start in more than a year.

Kickoff at Ford Field Sunday is at 1 p.m.

SERIES RECORD: Browns lead 13-9.

LAST MEETING: Browns beat Bills 19-16 on Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland.

LAST WEEK: Browns lost to Dolphins 39-17; Bills lost to Vikings 33-30 OT.