CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Browns are 1-0, but can they make it 2-0?

The Browns’ home opener for the 2022-2023 season is Sunday against the New York Jets.

While the Browns haven’t been 1-0 in nearly two decades, that doesn’t matter in Week 2. Can they bring a win to a hometown crowd?

The Jets

The Jets are coming off a nasty loss as they head to Cleveland. They were 4-13 last season under head coach Robert Saleh, who the Browns interviewed before ultimately hiring Kevin Stefanski.

In Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens, they bungled the execution in dropped passes and missed kicks. If you look at the stats alone, there were some positives. New York help Baltimore to 63 total rushing yards, had more time of possession and had more total yards overall.

But as is a familiar tune in Cleveland, the Jets found a way to beat themselves.

Once a super bowl-winning quarterback, Joe Flacco had a terrible game. Saleh has said the QB lineup may evolve this season, as starting quarterback Zach Wilson is out until October. Saleh announced Wednesday that Flacco would get the start on Sunday.

The Matchup

With the Deshaun Watson distraction in Cleveland, national media may have seriously overlooked the talent on this Browns’ roster. ESPN’s Power Football Index rates Cleveland with a 75.8% chance to bring home a win. The Jets average more passing yards, while Cleveland averages more rushing with superstars Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Both teams have won 3 of their last 5 games.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns hurdles the line of scrimmage during the second half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 11: Defensive end Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts following a sack during the second half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 11: Running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball during the second half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 11: Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns hands off to Nick Chubb #24 during the second half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Browns have plenty to improve on from their Week 1 win on the road, and we’ll hopefully see signs of positive change for Week 2.

History

The Browns and Jets last met on Dec. 27, 2020. The Jets won 23-16. The Browns had a slew of players out with COVID-19 at the time. Cleveland has won 2 of the past 3 meetings.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Details

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Sunday. It’s going to be warm with highs in the mid-80s.

There are still tickets available and some cheap seats. Get tickets here.