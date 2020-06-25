Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still plans on training camp in July

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said he is operating under the assumption he will welcome players for training camp next month.

He spoke with reporters during a Zoom call on Thursday, not long after news broke the Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton on Aug. 6 was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players are set to report to the Browns training facility in Berea on July 24. Veterans report on July 28. Stefanski said they have a plan and they’re ready to pivot.

“I’m comfortable being uncomfortable. Whatever comes our way, we’ll be ready,” the first-year head coach. “Right now, we’re going to plan for what’s in front of us.”

Whatever the NFL’s protocols for preventing the spread of the virus, Stefanski said he’s ready to abide by them and knows they will be the same for all 32 teams in the league.

He said he is not aware of any Cleveland players or staff testing positive for COVID-19.

The Browns are wrapping Week 10 of their off-season program with team meetings, housekeeping issues and exit meetings. Stefanski said players were left with a message to use each day until camp begins as an opportunity to get better.

As for injuries, he said wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry will be ready to go.