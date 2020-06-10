Browns coach Kevin Stefanski works to bring team together while apart

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke to members of the media Wednesday morning.

It’s been a challenging start for the first-year head coach. Less than a month ago, he was finally able to move from Minnesota to Northeast Ohio because of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s now neighbors with Browns general manager Andrew Berry.

The virus has also delayed offseason workouts. By this time last year, the team had already wrapped up mandatory minicamp.

“We’ve got to come together as a team and it’s a challenge to come together as we’re apart,” Stefanski said. “As important as the Xs and Os are, we’re working on building camaraderie as well.”

The Browns training facility is open to coaches, but meetings and the curriculum on the new offense continue over Zoom. Stefanski, who’s been working from the building in Berea, said many coaches with young children rushed back to the office.

He said he’s lucky to have good people around him as they navigate unique times.

Stefanski, who worked his way up the Vikings organization starting in 2006, was asked about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody and calls for change.

“We’re in Week 7 of our off-season program,” Stefanski said. All the while, like the rest of the world, we’ve been spending a lot of time talking about social justice and my advice to all of the guys is get in the arena.”

More stories on the Cleveland Browns here