Browns have options at tackle in 2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns will have a few opportunities to sure up their offensive line during the 2020 NFL Draft.

This off-season, the Browns added tackle Jack Conklin to the existing O-line of guard Joel Bitonio and center JC Tretter.

This is a draft class that’s deep with talented offensive tackles. Let’s take a look at their first-round options:

Mekhi Becton

Louisville

There’s a lot of words to describe Mekhi Becton: massive, enormous, hulking, huge. You get the picture. But this big guy can move. At 6 foot 7 and 360 pounds, he clocked a 40 time of 5.10. Becton has the potential to be a first-year starter.

Most recently, Becton had a drug test flagged from the combine. He never failed a drug test in college. Becton will enter State 1 of the NFL’s Drug Intervention Program for no longer than 60 days.

Ezra Cleveland

Boise State

There’s talk the Browns trade down, making it more likely they take Ezra Cleveland. Yeah, get your jokes ready for a guy named Cleveland to be drafted by Cleveland. And in case you’re wondering, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports it would be the fifth time a team has drafted a player with the same name as the city it’s located.

He’s got solid technique and is praised for his athleticism, but needs to add some bulk.

Austin Jackson

USC

Likely available in the second round, Austin Jackson is mobile and nimble. He will need time to develop before stepping into the role as starter. He would give the Browns depth.

Andrew Thomas

Georgia

Andrew Thomas was a Day 1 starter at Georgia and he can be a Day 1 starter in the NFL. He has the ability to play either tackle position, excels in pass protection and has a polished technique. He’s the smaller of the two top OT prospects. (See Mekhi Becton above.) But let’s not pretend Thomas is little at 6 foot 5 and 315 pounds. He missed one game in 2018 with an ankle injury. That’s it.

Some scouts call him a perfect fit for Cleveland and we tend to agree.

Jedrick Wills Jr.

Alabama

Jedrick Wills is a little smaller than most of the guys on this list at 6 foot 4 and 312 pounds, but he makes up for that as a gritty run blocker with quick feet.

A lot of mock drafts have him off the board before the Browns get a chance.

Tristan Wirfs

Iowa

Tristan Wirfs put on a show at the NFL Combine, featuring his agility and athleticism. He’s 6 foot 5 and 320 pounds, but his vertical topped even some skills players at 36.5 inches and he had the fast 40 of the linemen. During his college career, he switched from right to left tackle when needed. He doesn’t care what side, he just wants to play tackle.

