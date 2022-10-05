BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns have designated cornerback Greedy Williams for removal from the injured reserve list, according to a news release.

Williams, a second round draft pick in 2019, sustained a hamstring injury on Sept. 9 and missed this season’s first four games.

He played 16 games last season and recorded 40 tackles, two interceptions and 10 passes defended.

Also, the team has signed safety Richard LeCounte III to the team’s practice squad.

LeCounte has played 10 games since coming to the Browns as a fifth round draft pick in 2021.

NFL teams may designate up to eight players from injured reserve lists throughout the season after they miss at least four games.

A player designated for return must be activated within 21 days or remain on the injured reserve list for the rest of the season.

The Browns line up against the Los Angeles Chargers at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at FirstEnergy Stadium.