Browns greats gather in North Olmsted for autograph session

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WJW) – Calling all Browns fans! Hall of Framers at Great Northern is hosting an autograph session with retired and current Cleveland Browns players today from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Fan favorites like #19 Bernie Kosar, Kevin Mack, the original “dogs” Frank Minnifield and Hanford Dixon to current wide receiver Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins are there to sign autographs and meet fans.

Tickets are required and players will be signing throughout the day in various time slots.

Guests can purchase tickets the day of the event at Hall of Framers.

Here’s a list of the players and the times they’ll be there to sign autographs:

Webster Slaughter 11am – 11:45

Reggie Langhorne 11am – 11:45

Mike Babb Noon – 12:45

Larry Williams Noon – 12:45

Dan Fike Noon – 12:45

Paul Farren Noon – 12:45

Bernie Kosar Noon – 12:45

Josh Cribbs 1pm – 1:45pm

Jerome Harrison 1pm – 1:45pm

Eric Metcalf 1pm – 1:45pm

Kevin Mack 1pm – 1:45pm

Gregg Pruitt 1pm – 1:45pm

Frank Minnifield 2pm – 2:45pm

Hanford Dixon 2pm – 2:45pm

Rashard Higgins 3pm – 3:45pm